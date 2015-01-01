|
Citation
|
Gu L, Ding H. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37039845
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Mental disorders are a public health concern with media as a primary source of information. This study aims to present current research on how the media reports mental disorders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental disorders; Bibliometric analysis; Media coverage; Research trends; Socio-demographic factors