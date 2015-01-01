Abstract

AIMS: To test separatel the efficacy of a web-based and a peer-based brief intervention (BI), compared with an expanded usual care control (EUC) group, among military reserve component members using alcohoI in a hazardous and harmful manner.



DESIGN: In the randomized controlled trial, participants were assigned to: [1] web-based BI with web-based boosters (BI + web), [2] web-based BI with peer-based boosters (BI + peer) or [3] enhanced usual care (EUC). SETTING: Michigan, USA.



PARTICIPANTS: A total of 739 Michigan Army National Guard members who reported recent hazardous alcohol use; 84% were male, the mean age was 28 years.



INTERVENTION: The BI consisted of an interactive program guided by a personally selected avatar. Boosters were delivered either on the web or personally by a trained veteran peer. A pamphlet, given to all participants, included information on hazardous alcohol use and military-specific community resources and served as the EUC condition.



MEASUREMENTS: The primary outcome measure was binge drinking episodes in the past 30 days, measured at 12 months after the BI.



FINDINGS: All randomized participants were included in the outcome analyses. In adjusted analyses, BI + peer [beta = -0.43, 95% confidence interval (CI) = -0.56 to -0.31, P < 0.001] and BI + web (beta = -0.34, 95% CI = -0.46 to -0.23, P < 0.001) reduced binge drinking compared with EUC.



CONCLUSION: This satudy was a web-based brief intervention for hazardous alcohol use, with either web- or peer-based boosters, reduced binge alcohol use among Army National Guard members.

