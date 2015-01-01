|
Citation
Rainbow C, Baldwin PA, Hosking W, Blashki G. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37042244
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Psychological distress and suicide rates are climbing in Australia despite substantial mental health programme investment in recent decades. Understanding where individuals prefer to seek support in the event of a personal or emotional crisis may help target mental health resources to where they are most needed. This study aimed to explore individual differences in help-seeking preferences that may be leveraged for early intervention and mental health service design.
Language: en
Keywords
psychological distress; Suicide; latent profile analysis; help-negation; help-seeking intentions; informal help-seeking; online help-seeking