Abstract

To study of premature/early death of autistic patients from the perspective of life course can help families, medical institutions and policy makers better deal with the adverse effects of autism. Several studies have shown that autistic patients have a high risk of death, however, the results are still inconsistent. To assess the risk of mortality among the autistic patients, we undertook a comprehensive search of MEDLINE, Web of Science and EMBASE databases. This paper reviewed the studies on the negative disease outcomes of autism spectrum disorders, including the risk of death, causes of death and several research hotspots in this field. Strict inclusion/exclusion criteria were used. Information was extracted from selected papers, tabulated and synthesized. In the study, 15 studies were included, with a total of 216 045 individuals. The main outcome was all-cause mortality in association with autism and the secondary outcome was cause-specific mortality. The results showed that all-cause mortality was higher for the autistic patients (RR=2.32, 95%CI: 1.98-2.72, I(2)=87.1%, P < 0.001). Risk ratio showed a greater inequality for female than male (male: RR=2.00, 95%CI: 1.57-2.55, I(2)=93.2%, P < 0.001; female: RR=4.66, 95%CI: 3.30-6.58, I(2)=92.0%, P < 0.001). Compared with the unnatural death, the risk of natural death was higher (RR=3.44, 95%CI: 1.27-9.26, I(2)=80.2%, P=0.025). As autism had many comorbidities, which would bring more health risks and natural deaths possibilities. There were some structural differences in unnatural death. Accidental injury death and suicide were two kinds of causes. Lacking social skills would weaken the ability to ask for help when encountering injuries. This paper put forward some suggestions for futures. First, to well study the comorbidity can reduce the risk of death from a medical point of view. Second, the scientists and policymakers should pay attention to the social environment and provide a safer environment for the autistic patients. Third, for women and for adolescents without cognitive impairment, due to their high risk of suicide, the society should provide them with more supportive social networks and improve their life satisfaction. Fourth, it is necessary to balance the rehabilitation resources in various regions in China and provide more high-quality lifelong rehabilitation monitoring and care services.

