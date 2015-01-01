Abstract

BACKGROUND: To learn about the experiences and opinions of adolescent non-consumers and regular cannabis users about cannabis use and the factors that determine its use, using the I-Change explanatory model as a basis.



METHODS: Qualitative methodology with a content analysis was used. Focus groups were conducted with adolescents who were non-regular cannabis users (those who had not tried cannabis or had only experimented with it before) and semi-structured interviews were conducted with adolescent and young adult in recovery who were in a detoxification program. A deductive analysis of the audio-recorded and transcribed interviews was performed, using the domains of the I-Change Model as a reference.



RESULTS: Personal problems, social problems or family problems can lead to cannabis use. There was a lack of knowledge and low risk perception about consumption of this drug. There are other factors that influence consumption, the perception of advantages, such as the feeling of freedom and the influence of the peer group. The consumption of this substance in girls is changing, becoming more and more equal to that of boys. The family has an important role to play in preventing drug use.



CONCLUSION: Knowledge of these factors is of vital importance as a prior step to the development of efficient intervention measures adjusted to the needs identified and the characteristics of the population.

