Abstract

BACKGROUND: While the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned about mistreatment, disrespect and/or abuse during childbirth as early as 2014. This same year a social media movement with #payetonuterus brought to light the problematic of obstetrical violence in French speaking countries, and more specifically on issues of disrespect. The experience of care is an integral part of the quality of care, and perception on inadequate support during labour and loss of control in labour are some of the most frequently reported risk factors for childbirth-related post-traumatic stress disorder (CB-PTSD). Therefore, it seems crucial to study the associations between disrespect during childbirth and the mental well-being of mothers.



METHODS: We performed a multicentered cohort study using auto-questionnaires within a French perinatal network. The main outcome was women's report of disrespect during childbirth measured by the Behavior of the Mother's Caregivers - Satisfaction Questionnaire (BMC-SQ) 3 days and 2 months after childbirth. CB-PTSD and Postpartum Depression (PPD) were assessed 2 months after childbirth using respectively the Post-Traumatic Checklist Scale (PCLS) and the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS).



RESULTS: This study followed 123 mothers from childbirth to 2 months postpartum. Among them, 8.13% (n = 10/123) reported disrespect during childbirth at 3 days after childbirth. With retrospect, 10.56% (n = 13/123) reported disrespect during childbirth at 2 months postpartum, i.e. an increase of 31%. Some 10.56% (n = 13/123) of mothers suffered from postpartum depression, and 4.06% (n = 5/123) were considered to have CB-PTSD at 2 months after childbirth. Reported disrespect during childbirth 3 days after birth was significantly associated with higher CB-PTSD 2 months after birth (R(2) = 0.11, F(1,117) = 15.14, p < 0.001 and β = 9.11, p = 0.006), PPD at 2 months after childbirth was positively associated to reported disrespect in the birth room, 3 days after birth (R(2) = 0.04, F(1, 117) = 6.28, p = 0.01 and β = 3.36, p = 0.096). Meanwhile, PPD and CB-PTSD were significantly associated 2 months after childbirth (R(2) = 0.41, F=(1,117) = 82.39, p < 0.01 and β = 11.41, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Disrespect during childbirth was associated with poorer mental health during the postpartum period. Given the high prevalence of mental health problems and the increased susceptibility to depression during the postpartum period, these correlational results highlight the importance of gaining a deeper awareness of healthcare professionals about behaviours or attitudes which might be experienced as disrespectful during childbirth.

