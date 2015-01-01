|
Chen H, Hong L, Tong S, Li M, Sun S, Xu Y, Liu J, Feng T, Li Y, Lin G, Lu F, Cai Q, Xu D, Zhao K, Zheng T. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e247.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37046299
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide attempts (SAs) by adolescent patients with depression have become serious public health problems. There is still insufficient research evidence on the effects of NSSI and SAs on neurocognitive functioning in adolescents. Cognitive function alterations may be associated with SAs and self-injury. NSSI and SAs have different influencing factors.
Adolescents; Depression; NSSI; Suicide attempts; Neurocognitive function