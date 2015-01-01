Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically analyse global, regional and national burden change of unintentional drowning from 1990 to 2019, and to further quantify the contribution of social determinants of health (SDH) on the change.



DESIGN: Data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 were used in this study.



SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Individuals of all ages and genders from 204 countries and territories.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcomes were the age-standardised rates (ASRs) of mortality and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) of unintentional drowning. The percentage change in the ASRs were used to estimate the joint effect of SDH on trends in global burden of drowning.



RESULTS: We observed that the global burden of unintentional drowning declined markedly from 1990 to 2019, with age-standardised mortality rate and DALYs rate decreasing by 61.5% and 68.2%, respectively. Women, children, middle Socio-Demographic Index (SDI) countries, South-East Asia and Western Pacific region had higher reduction. At national level, greater reductions were observed in Armenia and Republic of Korea, but significant increases in Cabo Verde and Vanuatu. We found that every one percentile increase in six SDHs (Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per person, SDI, educational attainment, health spending, health workers and urbanisation) was associated with a decrease of 0.15% and 0.16% in drowning age-standardised mortality rate and DALYs rate globally, respectively. Health spending and GDP per capita were the main contributors to the reduction of drowning globally.



CONCLUSIONS: The global burden of unintentional drowning significantly declined in the past three decades, and the improvement of SDHs such as GDP per capita and health spending mainly contributed to the decrease. Our findings indicate that improvement of SDHs is critical for drowning prevention and control.

Language: en