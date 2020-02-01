SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Risi MM, Sokolovsky AW, White HR, Jackson KM. Cannabis 2020; 3(2): 148-156.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Research Society on Marijuana)

DOI

10.26828/cannabis.2020.02.002

PMID

37041965

PMCID

PMC10085579

Abstract

The Cannabis Use Disorders Identification Test Revised (CUDIT-R) is an 8-item screening instrument designed to identify recent problematic cannabis use over the past 6 months. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the factor structure of the CUDIT-R separately for male and female college students. Participants included 1,390 male and female college students recruited from three state universities (61% female; Age: M= 19.8, SD= 1.3). We conducted exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses followed by tests of measurement invariance including configural invariance, metric invariance and scalar invariance across men and women.

RESULTS confirmed a one-factor structure for the CUDIT-R. The number of factors and item loadings were invariant between men and women. However, intercepts were non-invariant for an item asking about consumption of cannabis use indicating that the endorsement of this item varied between men and women. Follow-up validation tests indicated that using a sum score for analyses is appropriate despite non-invariance. However, more research is needed to determine if the cut-off scores of the CUDIT-R should be reevaluated by gender.


Language: en

Keywords

assessment; cannabis; college students; CUDIT-R

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print