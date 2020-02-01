|
Citation
Risi MM, Sokolovsky AW, White HR, Jackson KM. Cannabis 2020; 3(2): 148-156.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Research Society on Marijuana)
DOI
PMID
37041965
PMCID
Abstract
The Cannabis Use Disorders Identification Test Revised (CUDIT-R) is an 8-item screening instrument designed to identify recent problematic cannabis use over the past 6 months. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the factor structure of the CUDIT-R separately for male and female college students. Participants included 1,390 male and female college students recruited from three state universities (61% female; Age: M= 19.8, SD= 1.3). We conducted exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses followed by tests of measurement invariance including configural invariance, metric invariance and scalar invariance across men and women.
Language: en
Keywords
assessment; cannabis; college students; CUDIT-R