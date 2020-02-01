Abstract

The Cannabis Use Disorders Identification Test Revised (CUDIT-R) is an 8-item screening instrument designed to identify recent problematic cannabis use over the past 6 months. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the factor structure of the CUDIT-R separately for male and female college students. Participants included 1,390 male and female college students recruited from three state universities (61% female; Age: M= 19.8, SD= 1.3). We conducted exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses followed by tests of measurement invariance including configural invariance, metric invariance and scalar invariance across men and women.



RESULTS confirmed a one-factor structure for the CUDIT-R. The number of factors and item loadings were invariant between men and women. However, intercepts were non-invariant for an item asking about consumption of cannabis use indicating that the endorsement of this item varied between men and women. Follow-up validation tests indicated that using a sum score for analyses is appropriate despite non-invariance. However, more research is needed to determine if the cut-off scores of the CUDIT-R should be reevaluated by gender.

