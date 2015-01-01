Abstract

Black families are significantly less likely to receive evidence-based trauma treatment services; however, little is known about factors impacting engagement, particularly at Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs). The goal of this study is to better understand barriers and facilitators of service utilization for Black caregivers of CAC referred youth. Participants (n = 15) were randomly selected Black maternal caregivers (ages 26-42) recruited from a pool of individuals who were referred to receive CAC services. Black maternal caregivers reported barriers to accessing services at CACs including a lack of assistance and information in the referral and onboarding process, transportation issues, childcare, employment hours, system mistrust, stigma associated with the service system, and outside stressors such as stressors related to parenting. Maternal caregivers also shared suggestions for improving services at CACs including increasing the length, breadth, and clarity of investigations conducted by child protection services and law enforcement (LE) agencies, providing case management services, and having more diverse staff and discussing racial stressors. We conclude by identifying specific barriers to the initiation and engagement in services for Black families, and we provide suggestions for CACs seeking to improve engagement of Black families referred for trauma-related mental health services.

