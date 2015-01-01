|
Mascolli MA, França RF, Gouveia N. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(4): 1229-1239.
Mortalidade de ciclistas no município de São Paulo, Brasil: características demográficas e tendências recentes
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
37042902
Bicycles are a low cost and healthy means of transport, however accidents represent the negative downside. This study sought to describe the characteristics of cyclist deaths, their recent evolution, and the status of the cycle path structure in the city of São Paulo. It involved a descriptive study using information from the Mortality Information System (SIM-DATASUS) between 2000 and 2017. The relationship between the cyclist mortality rate and the cycling path network was evaluated using Pearson's correlation test. A comparison was made with bicycle journeys in the same period. The sociodemographic profile of deaths was compared with that of the general population. The mortality rate peaked at 7.91/million inhabitants in 2006 and decreased to 1.8/million in 2017; in this period, there was an increase in cycling journeys and in the cycle path structure. A negative correlation was observed between the mortality rate and the cycle path structure. The analysis of deaths indicates a predominantly male, white, young profile, with ≤7 years of schooling; 65% died in collisions with vehicles. There was a decrease in cyclist deaths in the city of São Paulo correlated with the increase in the bicycle path grid from 2008 onwards, in a scenario of increased demand for bicycle transport.
Language: pt