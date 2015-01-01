Abstract

Bicycles are a low cost and healthy means of transport, however accidents represent the negative downside. This study sought to describe the characteristics of cyclist deaths, their recent evolution, and the status of the cycle path structure in the city of São Paulo. It involved a descriptive study using information from the Mortality Information System (SIM-DATASUS) between 2000 and 2017. The relationship between the cyclist mortality rate and the cycling path network was evaluated using Pearson's correlation test. A comparison was made with bicycle journeys in the same period. The sociodemographic profile of deaths was compared with that of the general population. The mortality rate peaked at 7.91/million inhabitants in 2006 and decreased to 1.8/million in 2017; in this period, there was an increase in cycling journeys and in the cycle path structure. A negative correlation was observed between the mortality rate and the cycle path structure. The analysis of deaths indicates a predominantly male, white, young profile, with ≤7 years of schooling; 65% died in collisions with vehicles. There was a decrease in cyclist deaths in the city of São Paulo correlated with the increase in the bicycle path grid from 2008 onwards, in a scenario of increased demand for bicycle transport.



A bicicleta é um transporte barato e saudável, porém os acidentes constituem sua externalidade negativa. Objetivou-se descrever as características dos óbitos de ciclistas, sua evolução recente e o papel da estrutura cicloviária no município de São Paulo. Estudo descritivo utilizando informações do Sistema de Informações de Mortalidade (SIM-DATASUS) entre 2000-2017. A relação entre taxa de mortalidade de ciclistas e malha cicloviária foi avaliada por meio de teste de correlação de Pearson. Foi realizada uma comparação com as viagens de bicicleta no mesmo período. O perfil sociodemográfico dos óbitos foi comparado com o da população geral. A taxa de mortalidade atingiu pico de 7,91/milhão de habitantes em 2006 e diminuiu até 1,8/milhão em 2017; neste período houve aumento das viagens de bicicleta e da estrutura cicloviária. Observou-se correlação negativa entre a taxa de mortalidade e a estrutura cicloviária. A análise dos óbitos indica perfil predominantemente masculino, branco, jovem, com ≤7 anos de estudo; 65% morreram em colisão com veículos. Observou-se diminuição dos óbitos de ciclistas no município de São Paulo correlacionada ao incremento de ciclovias a partir de 2008, em um cenário de aumento da demanda por transporte em bicicleta.



Epidemiologia descritiva; Ciclismo; Acidentes de trânsito; Mortalidade

