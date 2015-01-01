Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Canada's national winter sport of ice hockey has high youth participation; however, research surrounding female ice hockey is limited and the injury burden remains high. This study compared rates of head contact (HC), body checking (BC; high-intensity player-to-player contact), and suspected concussion between female and male youth ice hockey.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Game video-recordings captured in Calgary, Canada. PARTICIPANTS: Ten female (BC prohibited) and 10 male (BC permitted) U15 elite AA (13-14-year-old) game video-recordings collected in the 2021 to 22 seasons and 2020 to 21, respectively. ASSESSMENT OF RISK FACTORS: An analysis of player-to-player physical contact and injury mechanisms using video-analysis. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Videos were analyzed in Dartfish video-analysis software and all physical contacts were coded based on validated criteria, including HCs (direct [HC1], indirect [HC2]), BC (levels 4-5 on a 5-point intensity scale), and video-identified suspected concussions. Univariate Poisson regression clustering by team-game offset by game-length (minutes) were used to estimate incidence rates and incidence rate ratios (IRR, 95% confidence intervals).



RESULTS: The female game had a 13% lower rate of total physical contacts (IRR = 0.87, 0.79-0.96) and 70% lower rate of BC (IRR = 0.30, 0.23-0.39). There were however no differences in the rates of direct HC (IRR = 1.04, 0.77-1.42) or suspected concussion (IRR = 0.42, 0.12-1.42) between the cohorts. Although prohibited in the female game, only 5.4% of HC1s and 18.6% of BC resulted in a penalty.



CONCLUSIONS: The rates of HC1s and suspected concussions were similar across youth ice hockey. BC rates were lower in the female game, yet still prevalent despite being prohibited.

Language: en