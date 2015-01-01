|
Al-Saedi ZS, Alharbi AM, Nmnkany AM, Alzubaidi BK, Alansari AN, Alhuzali M, Shatla MM. Cureus 2023; 15(3): e35967.
37041915
Introduction Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most common behavioral disorder in children and is described as a disease involving loss of self-control. The core symptoms of ADHD are inattentiveness, impulsivity, and motor unrest. Furthermore, poor concentration, distraction, hyperactivity, and poor academic achievement at school or at home are other symptoms. ADHD, like other prevalent medical disorders such as asthma and schizophrenia, may be impacted by several genes and has multiple contributing causes that are not all related to each other. The management of ADHD contains multimodal treatments, starting with psycho-education for parents and the child or adolescent patient in an age-appropriate manner called cognitive behavioral therapy. The worldwide prevalence rate of ADHD among children is 7.2% and, in some countries, can be higher and reach 15.5%; studies show the average prevalence of ADHD in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is 9.2%.
children; prevalence; saudi arabia; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (adhd); makkah region