Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic upper limb amputation (ULA) is a profound injury impacting participation in activities of daily living, including those within the community setting. The objective of this work was to review literature exploring barriers, facilitators, and experiences of community reintegration in adults following traumatic ULA.



METHODS: Databases were searched using terms synonymous with the amputee population and community participation. Study methodology and reporting were evaluated using McMaster Critical Review Forms, with a convergent segregated approach to synthesis and configuration of the evidence.



RESULTS: A total of 21 studies met the inclusion criteria, including quantitative, qualitative and mixed-method study designs. Restoring function and cosmesis with prostheses facilitated work participation, driving and socialisation. Positive work participation was predicted by male gender, younger age, medium-high education level and good general health. Work role and environmental modifications were common, as were vehicle modifications. Qualitative findings provided insight into social reintegration from a psychosocial perspective, particularly negotiating social situations, adjusting to ULA and re-establishing identity. The review findings are limited by the absence of valid outcome measures and clinical heterogeneity across the studies.



CONCLUSION: There is a dearth of literature on community reintegration following traumatic upper limb amputation, indicating a need for further research with strong methodological rigour.Implications for RehabilitationUpper limb amputation can restrict participation in activities in the community including work, socialisation, driving, leisure, and recreation.Clinicians can support community reintegration by addressing personal and environmental factors that both facilitate or inhibit participation in community activities.Prosthetics can be a facilitator for participation in community activities through the restoration of function and cosmesis.Clinicians can facilitate return to work through work modification recommendations or supported transitions to more suitable roles.

