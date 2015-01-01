Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined the association between program duration and rate of criminal conviction and hospitalisation for substance use up to 15 years later among young people admitted to a short-term residential program for drug and alcohol use.



METHODS: Data were derived from linked administrative records of all clients referred to a modified therapeutic community for young people from January 2001 to December 2016 in New South Wales, Australia (n = 3059). Cox proportional hazards regression analyses examined the rate of conviction (separately for any offence, violent offence, non-violent offence and administrative offence) and hospitalisation for substance use, up to 15 years post-program among young people who attended treatment for 1-29 days, 30-59 days, 60-89 days and 90-120 days.



RESULTS: Thirty days or more in treatment was independently associated with a lower rate of conviction for any offence and a non-violent offence, as well as hospitalisation for substance use, while 60 days or more was associated with a lower rate of conviction for a violent and administrative offence, relative to those who spent 1-29 days in the program. Additional months in the program were also associated with reduced rates of conviction and hospitalisation, although 90-120 days appeared to confer no additional benefits than 60-89 days.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: At least 60 days may be the minimum duration needed for short-term, therapeutic community programs to reduce the risk of conviction across all crime types and hospitalisation for substance use.

Language: en