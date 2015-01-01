SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(4): e203.

(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Agency of Canada)

10.24095/hpcdp.43.4.08

37043551

This Addendum and Publisher's Note is intended to provide further information and context deemed pertinent for readers in relation to the following article: Yakubovich AR, Steele B, Moses C, Tremblay E, Arcenal M, O'Campo P, Mason R, Du Mont J, Huijbregts M, Hough L, Sim A, Shastri P. Recommendations for Canada's National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence: perspectives from leaders, service providers and survivors in Canada's largest city during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Promot Chronic Dis Prev Can. 2023;43(4). https://doi.org/10.24095/hpcdp.43.4.01.


