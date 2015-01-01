Abstract

This study aims to analyze the relationship between the availability of resources, exposure to psychological intimate partner violence (P-IPV), and depression in Hispanic women in South Florida. This secondary data analysis used cross-sectional baseline data from SEPA (Salud, Educación, Prevención y Autocuidado) III. SEPA III was a randomized controlled trial that tested the SEPA intervention with 320 cisgender, sexually active Hispanic women. Descriptive analysis, logistic, and multiple regressions were conducted. Lower sexual relationship power and attending religious services were associated with higher odds of P-IPV. Reporting a history of P-IPV in the last 3 months predicted depression scores and higher depression scores were associated with higher odds of experiencing P-IPV. Participants with higher depressive scores reported less education, increased emergency room utilization, and less sexual relationship power. P-IPV is highly prevalent among Hispanic women living in South Florida. The availability of personal and community resources can buffer the risk of P-IPV and its mental health consequences. Nurses can strengthen women's resources to prevent Hispanic women from exposure to P-IPV.

