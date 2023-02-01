Abstract

PURPOSE: Prior studies have identified a significant relationship between internalized transphobia and poor mental health among transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adults; however, this relationship has not been extensively examined among youth. Further, little research has sought to explore protective factors, such as identity pride, and their influence on this relationship. We examined the association between internalized transphobia and depression and anxiety symptoms among TGD youth and explored the moderating role of gender identity pride on these associations.



METHODS: Participants were 315 TGD youth ages 12-20 years (mean = 16; standard deviation = 1.89) seeking gender-affirming hormone treatment at one of four major pediatric hospitals across the United States. At the time of enrollment, participants were naïve to gender-affirming hormone treatment. Participants self-reported mental health, internalized transphobia, and identity pride. Multiple regression models were used with depression and anxiety symptoms as outcomes and age, designated sex at birth, and perceived parental support included as covariates.



RESULTS: Greater internalized transphobia was associated with greater depressive symptoms, and gender identity pride moderated this relationship, such that greater gender identity pride was associated with fewer depressive symptoms. Greater internalized transphobia was significantly associated with greater anxiety symptoms; no moderation effect was observed for this relationship.



DISCUSSION: Gender identity pride influenced mental health symptoms for youth experiencing internalized transphobia and represents a potential key protective factor. These results support efforts to further develop, test, and implement clinical inventions to bolster identity pride for TGD youth.

