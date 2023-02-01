|
Conn BM, Chen D, Olson-Kennedy J, Chan YM, Ehrensaft D, Garofalo R, Rosenthal SM, Tishelman A, Hidalgo MA. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37045610
PURPOSE: Prior studies have identified a significant relationship between internalized transphobia and poor mental health among transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adults; however, this relationship has not been extensively examined among youth. Further, little research has sought to explore protective factors, such as identity pride, and their influence on this relationship. We examined the association between internalized transphobia and depression and anxiety symptoms among TGD youth and explored the moderating role of gender identity pride on these associations.
Language: en
Mental health; Adolescents and young adults; Transgender; Gender identity pride; Internalized transphobia; Non-binary