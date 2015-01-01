|
Citation
|
Burkhardt HA, Ding X, Kerbrat A, Comtois KA, Cohen T. J. Am. Med. Inform. Assoc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37043748
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Compared to natural language processing research investigating suicide risk prediction with social media (SM) data, research utilizing data from clinical settings are scarce. However, the utility of models trained on SM data in text from clinical settings remains unclear. In addition, commonly used performance metrics do not directly translate to operational value in a real-world deployment. The objectives of this study were to evaluate the utility of SM-derived training data for suicide risk prediction in a clinical setting and to develop a metric of the clinical utility of automated triage of patient messages for suicide risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; suicide prevention; decision-making; artificial intelligence; natural language processing; computer assisted; delivery of health care