Abstract

There is a significant threat to global health security due to synthetic opioids, illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF), and nefarious uses of pharmaceutical based agents (PBA). Since 2014, increased distribution of synthetic opioids including IMF into the US through China, India, and Mexico has resulted in devastating consequences to the average street drug user. Additionally, clandestine lab operations for pill manufacturing and distribution have increased, along with unintentional drug overdoses due to drugs being laced with fentanyl or some other synthetic opioid derivative. Naloxone has been shown to be an effective and useful tool for reversing signs and symptoms of synthetic opioid overdose, though additional doses may be required depending on the analog. In addition to the risk of overdose in US civilians, other state actors have utilized fentanyl and its analogs as incapacitants resulting in significant numbers of casualties. The National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Teams (WMD-CST) have been on the front lines supporting federal law enforcement agencies with hazard identification and assessment. Physician Assistants (PA) are assigned to these units and provide the necessary skills and expertise to keep on scene personnel safe. This article aims to dispel some of the rumors and myths surrounding fentanyl in an effort to educate first receivers, first responders, and hospital providers. Lastly, this article provides a review of synthetic opioid production, overdose, hazards, treatment/countermeasures, decontamination for responders, and the potential use of synthetic opioids as WMDs.

