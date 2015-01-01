SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alhasani R, Radman D, Auger C, Lamontagne A, Ahmed S. PLoS One 2023; 18(4): e0284375.

(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0284375

37043494

The objective was to explore the care experiences and service design related to rehabilitation for mobility and participation in the community among individuals with acquired brain injury (ABI), as perceived by clinicians and patients. Five focus groups were held: three with clinicians and two with individuals with ABI. Focus group discussions were transcribed and analyzed using an inductive and deductive thematic content approach. Five themes were identified: Enabling continuity of care; System design; Accessibility and services in the community; Transportation services; and Uncertainty about the provided services. The results of participants' experiences contributed to developing recommendations of service provision for mobility, leading to a patient-centered continuum of rehabilitation services. Accessibility to rehabilitation to improve the quality of care by addressing needs during transitions and mobility-related deficits, providing needed information, coordinated care, and self-management support in the community.


Language: en
