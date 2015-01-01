|
Marek F, Oexle N. Psychiatr. Prax. 2023; 50(3): 119-121.
Zur Bedeutsamkeit sozialer Unterstützung nach Verlust durch Suizid
37044104
People who have lost a loved one through suicide often describe this experience as a "severe life crisis" that divides the biographical experience into "before" and "after" [1]. Studies show the positive effects of social support in the grieving process, but also show that many survivors do not feel adequately supported after suicide. Measures for improved support should not only be aimed at those affected, but also take into account the behavior of the social environment and socially shaped attitudes towards suicide and grief.
