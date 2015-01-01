Abstract

People who have lost a loved one through suicide often describe this experience as a "severe life crisis" that divides the biographical experience into "before" and "after" [1]. Studies show the positive effects of social support in the grieving process, but also show that many survivors do not feel adequately supported after suicide. Measures for improved support should not only be aimed at those affected, but also take into account the behavior of the social environment and socially shaped attitudes towards suicide and grief.



Personen, die einen nahestehenden Menschen durch Suizid verloren haben, beschreiben diese Erfahrung häufig als "schwere Lebenskrise", die das biografische Erleben in ein "davor" und "danach" unterteilt [1]. Studien belegen positive Auswirkungen sozialer Unterstützung im Trauerprozess, zeigen aber auch, dass sich viele Hinterbliebene nach Suizid nicht ausreichend unterstützt fühlen. Maßnahmen zur verbesserten Unterstützung sollten sich nicht nur an Betroffene richten, sondern auch das Verhalten des sozialen Umfeldes und gesellschaftlich geprägte Einstellungen zu Suizid und Trauer in den Blick nehmen.

Language: de