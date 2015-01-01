Abstract

The use of fentanyl and its analogs is the primary driver of deaths related to the opioid overdose crisis. In fall 2021, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued its first public safety alert in 6 years to raise awareness of the escalating prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and in other opioids, such as heroin, and nonopioids, such as methamphetamine. In addition to increased public awareness, specific actions are needed to remediate the risk for fentanyl overdose. The authors endorse four principles to address the opioid overdose crisis and provide guidance for remediating its impacts: an incremental approach to behavior change or harm reduction; engagement strategies for individuals with substance use disorder; an integrated care approach to ensure better access to treatment programs and effective interventions; and vigilance among clinicians, program staff, and patients to the threat of fentanyl-adulterated drugs. The authors offer specific recommendations on how to apply these principles effectively within health care systems, communities, and law enforcement agencies across the United States.

