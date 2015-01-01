|
Smith CM, Daley LA, Lea C, Daniel K, Tweedy DS, Thielman NM, Staplefoote-Boynton BL, Aimone E, Gagliardi JP. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
37042104
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Evidence shows that Black individuals have higher rates of coercive emergency psychiatric interventions than other racialized groups, yet no studies have elevated the voices of Black patients undergoing emergency psychiatric evaluation. This qualitative study sought to explore the experiences of Black individuals who had been evaluated in a locked psychiatric emergency unit (PEU).
Stigma; Structural racism; Emergency psychiatry; Racial-ethnic disparities; Racial discrimination