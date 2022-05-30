|
Citation
Amsalem D, Fisch CT, Wall M, Choi CJ, Lazarov A, Markowitz JC, LeBeau M, Hinds M, Thompson K, Fisher PW, Smith TE, Hankerson SH, Lewis-Fernández R, Dixon LB, Neria Y. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37042105
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Emerging cross-sectional data indicate that essential workers in the COVID-19 era face increased mental health risks. This study longitudinally examined clinical symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among U.S. essential workers, including health care workers and workers in indispensable occupations such as manufacturing, food industry, construction, transportation, hospitality, and emergency services, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The authors anticipated high symptom levels and greater symptom severity among women versus men and among younger adults compared with older adults. Analyses also explored the association between COVID-19 vaccination status and clinical symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; COVID-19; Anxiety disorders; Essential workers; Young Adults