Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated whether a layperson-delivered telephone program focusing on empathy could improve depressive symptoms among adults.



METHODS: Data for a subset of participants from a randomized controlled trial (July 6-September 24, 2020) were analyzed to assess the impact of a telephone program on mental health. Participants in this post hoc analysis had baseline depressive symptoms and were assessed for depression, anxiety, loneliness, and isolation.



RESULTS: Of the 240 people in the original sample, 58 had depressive symptoms (i.e., baseline scores of ≥10 on the eight-item Patient Health Questionnaire [PHQ-8]); 56 of the 58 were reassessed 4 weeks later. Participants in the intervention arm had greater improvements in PHQ-8 scores (baseline mean±SD=13.0±2.6, postintervention mean=9.2±3.0; mean difference=3.8, 95% CI=2.9-4.7) than participants in the control arm (mean difference=1.3, 95% CI=0.1-2.5) (p=0.013).



CONCLUSIONS: This telephone intervention, delivered by a lay workforce, holds promise for reducing the burden on the clinical care system.

