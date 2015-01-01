|
Citation
|
Han S, Lee HS, Kataoka S. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37042111
|
Abstract
|
Korean Americans are more likely to seek guidance from church leaders than to use traditional mental health services. Through semistructured key informant interviews with 16 Christian clergy members serving later-generation Korean Americans, the authors explored clergy members' perceptions of the mental health needs of their congregants. Insights from the study suggested that communication and collaboration between mental health professionals and church leaders may be helpful in addressing the Korean American community's emotional and mental health needs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ethnic groups; Asians; Cross-cultural issues; Racial-ethnic disparities; Cultural competence