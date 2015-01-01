SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fogaça VD, Souza DM, Silva L, Guedes DMB, Domingues F, Trinquinato I, Rossato LM. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2023; 76(2): e20220137.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2022-0137

PMID

37042925

PMCID

PMC10084778

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to identify and characterize the care provided to adolescents admitted to an emergency department due to a suicide attempt.

METHODS: an observational, cross-sectional, descriptive study with a retrospective approach, carried out with medical records of adolescents aged 10 to 19 admitted for suicide attempts, between January 2015 and July 2020, in an emergency department. Data were subjected to descriptive and inferential analysis.

RESULTS: eighty-eight service occurrences were identified, mainly to females, exposed to multiple risk factors. Exogenous intoxication was the main method used, occurring at home and on weekdays. There were systemic repercussions, requiring multiple interventions and hospitalizations. Only 26% of cases were notified.

CONCLUSIONS: adolescents treated for suicide attempts were exposed to multiple risk factors, with intoxication as the main means used. There is concern about the underreporting of cases and the logic of clinical care and medicalization.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print