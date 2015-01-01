Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to characterize child sexual abuse and investigate the factors related to its repetition in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.



METHODS: This is a descriptive and analytical study, with data from 2009-2019 SINAN. Sociodemographic variables related to the circumstances of violence were analyzed. Multivariate logistic regression was used to test factors related to repetitive violence.



RESULTS: A total of 3489 cases of child sexual abuse were reported: 73.3% were girls, the most prevalent age ranged from 6 to 10 years, and 51% reported repetitive violence. The majority was perpetrated by one (85.6%) person, and in cases in which two or more perpetrators were involved, the proportion of occurrence was higher for boys (17%) versus girls (13%). Among the risk factors for the repetition of sexual violence are the place of occurrence being the residence, the perpetrator (the stepfather, the brother, and the father) being under the influence of alcohol, and the age of the child between 6 and 10 years.



CONCLUSION: The profile and factors that help in the identification of repetitive child sexual abuse were presented, such as the authorship being related to stepfathers, parents, and siblings, the perpetrator being under the influence of alcohol, and the victim's age between 6 and 10 years.

