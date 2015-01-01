Abstract

Electric scooters are a popular form of transportation, but accidents have increased with increased usage over the last years with rising health care costs as a consequence. This study aims to quantify accidents associated with the use of alcohol and to compare injuries at the emergency department (ED) among patients who have been involved in an accident involving an electric scooter. We used data from a multi-center retrospective registry-based cohort in the Swedish Traffic Accident Data Acquisition. We included all patients that had been involved in an electric scooter accident needing a visit to all EDs in Stockholm, Sweden during 2019-2020. Data on alcohol intake was manually drawn from medical files. Out of all of the 369 patients, the majority were men (n = 223, 60%) and aged below 30 years (n = 181, 49%). In all, 102 (28%) of the patients had a positive history of alcohol intake prior to the accident. Patients with alcohol intake more often arrived nighttime than those without alcohol, via ambulance (40% and 24%, respectively, p-value < 0.01). Those with alcohol intake needed to be admitted to hospital from the ED instead of being discharged more often than those withour alcohol (17% and 9%, respectively, p-value < 0.05) even if the majority still had minor injuries. Every 33,000 trips on electric scooters are statistically accompanied by an accident leading to an ED visit. We conclude that accidents with electric scooters are often associated with alcohol intake. They often demand more resources, such as an ambulance transfer and admission to hospital, and involve multiple injuries, compared to those without alcohol intake.

Language: en