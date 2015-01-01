Abstract

Background and Aims:

The objectives of the study were (i) cluster analysis of risky behaviors; (ii) determining correlates; and (iii) comparing clusters with regard to the attitude toward mental health help seeking.



Methods:

The current cross-sectional study is a part of the first phase of the Persian Youth Cohort. From October 2014 to January 2017, 2990 individuals from Ravansar City in western Iran completed structured interviews and national and international standard questionnaires. The obtained data were analyzed using two-stage cluster analysis, multinomial logistic regression analysis, and Chi-square test.



Results:

This model provided three distinct clusters: (i) low-risk group with mild distress, (ii) high-risk group with high distress, and (iii) violent group with medium distress. Some sociodemographic and lifetime psychiatric disorders were the correlates of unhealthy clusters (P < 0.05). Compared to the reference cluster, a higher number of members in unhealthy clusters were suffering from medium to severe disability. Nevertheless, the participants in these clusters were less inclined to mental health help seeking.



Conclusions:

More than half of the youth were suffering from suicidal and violent behaviors. Since high-risk participants are less inclined to mental health help seeking, the health policymakers can successfully utilize the results in planning general health programs.

Language: en