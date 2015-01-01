|
Citation
Campbell J. J. Indig. Soc. Dev. 2021; 10(2): 3-28.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, University of Hawaii at Manoa)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This research was a response to the disproportionately high suicide rates, risk for suicide clusters, and need for a suicide postvention plan in the Squamish Nation community. Using a community-based research approach and working collaboratively with Squamish Nation, I interviewed 8 community members who had lost a loved one to suicide within the past 1-10 years to understand what helped in their healing journey, as well as their recommendations for helping families after a loss to suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
First Nations