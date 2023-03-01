Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is a common mechanism of injury in the pediatric population that often requires hospitalization. The primary objective of this study was to describe the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of pediatric drowning patients evaluated in a pediatric emergency department (PED), including the clinical interventions and outcomes of this patient population.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted of pediatric patients evaluated in a mid-Atlantic urban pediatric emergency department from January 2017 to December 2020 after a drowning event.



RESULTS: Eighty patients ages 0-18 were identified, representing 57 79 unintentional events and 1 intentional self-injury event. The majority of patients (50%) were 1-4 years of age. The majority (65%) of patients 4 years of age or younger were White, whereas racial/ethnic minority patients accounted for the majority (73%) of patients 5 years of age or older. Most drowning events (74%) occurred in a pool, on Friday through Saturday (66%) and during the summer (73%). Oxygen was used in 54% of admitted patients and only in 9% of discharged patients. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed in 74% of admitted patients and 33% of discharged patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Drowning can be an intentional or unintentional source of injury in pediatric patients. Among the patients who presented to the emergency department for drowning, more than half received CPR and/or were admitted, suggesting high acuity and severity of these events. In this study population, outdoor pools, summer season and weekends are potential high yield targets for drowning prevention efforts.

