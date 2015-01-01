Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence and risk factors of anxiety and depression symptoms in relatives of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors have not been thoroughly investigated.



METHODS: Ancillary study of a multicentric prospective randomized-controlled trial in nine university hospitals in 370 moderate-to-severe TBI patients. TBI survivor-relative dyads were included in the 6th month of follow-up. Relatives responded to the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS). The primary endpoints were the prevalence of severe symptoms of anxiety (HADS-Anxiety ≥ 11) and depression (HADS-Depression ≥ 11) in relatives. We explored the risk factors of severe anxiety and depression symptoms.



RESULTS: Relatives were predominantly women (80.7%), spouse-husband (47.7%), or parents (39%). Out of the 171 dyads included, 83 (50.6%) and 59 (34.9%) relatives displayed severe symptoms of anxiety and depression, respectively. Severe anxiety symptoms in relatives were independently associated with the patient's discharge at home (OR 2.57, 95%CI [1.04-6.37]) and the patient's higher SF-36 Mental Health domain scores (OR 1.03 95%CI [1.01-1.05]). Severe depression symptoms were independently associated with a lower SF-36 Mental Health domain score (OR = 0.98 95%CI [0.96-1.00]). No ICU organization characteristics were associated with psychological symptoms in relatives.



DISCUSSION: There is a high prevalence of anxiety and depression symptoms among relatives of moderate-to-severe TBI survivors at 6 months. Anxiety and depression were inversely correlated with the patient's mental health status at 6 months.



CONCLUSIONS: Long-term follow-up must provide psychological care to relatives after TBI.

Language: en