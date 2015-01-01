|
Schwartzman JM, Muscatello RA, Corbett BA. Autism 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, National Autistic Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37050857
Autistic adolescents are more likely to experience suicidal thoughts and behaviors and nonsuicidal self-injury than non-autistic adolescents, per caregiver- and self-report on single-item questionnaires. Comprehensive, clinician-rated measures of suicide risk have not been used to measure suicidal thoughts and behaviors and nonsuicidal self-injury in autistic youth despite greater parent-child rating discrepancies among autistic youth than their non-autistic peers. The Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale is a widely used, clinician-rated measure of suicide risk that has not been tested with autistic youth. In this study, the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale was employed to assess suicidal thoughts and behaviors and nonsuicidal self-injury in a community sample of 239 early adolescents (10:0-13:9 years old), of whom 138 youth were autistic and 101 were not autistic. Multiple analyses examined diagnostic (autistic vs non-autistic) and sex-based (male vs female) differences in suicidal thoughts and behaviors and nonsuicidal self-injury, as well as youth consistency in reporting across self- and clinician-rated measures.
Language: en
suicide; nonsuicidal self-injury; sex; autism; early adolescent