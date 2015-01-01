Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a vital public concern around the world, and it often starts in adolescence. Emotional neglect (EN) has been considered a distal risk factor for NSSI, but the effects of social anxiety symptoms (SA) and insomnia on this relationship have remained unclear. This study aimed to investigate the potential pathways from EN to NSSI, examining the role of SA and insomnia in this association.



METHODS: One thousand three hundred thirty seven Chinese middle school students (M(age) = 13.040, SD = 0.981, 50.2% males) in China were enrolled in this cross-sectional study. Participants completed the Emotional Neglect sub-scale of Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ-SF), the Social Anxiety Scale for Adolescent (SAS-A), Athens Insomnia Scale (AIS) and non-suicidal self-injury assessment. Structural equation modelling (SEM) was used to test the possible mediation model among these variables.



RESULTS: 231(17.3%) students reported NSSI history during last year and 322 (24.1%) participants reported experiences of EN. Students who experienced EN have higher rates of NSSI compared to students without EN history (29.2% vs 13.5%). EN, SA, insomnia and NSSI were positively related to each other. Furthermore, both SA and insomnia played a mediating role in the relationship between EN and NSSI, the series mediating effect of SA and insomnia on this association was also significant after controlling for demographics. Indirect effects accounted for 58.26% of the total effects (EN → NSSI).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study revealed that EN was associated with NSSI, SA and insomnia play indirect roles in the association between EN and NSSI. The findings of our research may have implications for clinicians, families, and schools in their efforts to lower the risk of NSSI in adolescents.

