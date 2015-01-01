Abstract

Open lower limb fracture is a life-changing injury affecting 11.5 per 100,000 adults each year, and causes significant morbidity and resource demand on trauma infrastructures. This study aims to identify what, and how, outcomes have been reported for people following open lower limb fracture over ten years. Systematic literature searches identified all clinical studies reporting outcomes for adults following open lower limb fracture between January 2009 and July 2019. All outcomes and outcome measurement instruments were extracted verbatim. An iterative process was used to group outcome terms under standardized outcome headings categorized using an outcome taxonomy. A total of 532 eligible studies were identified, reporting 1,803 outcomes with 786 unique outcome terms, which collapsed to 82 standardized outcome headings. Overall 479 individual outcome measurement instruments were identified, including 298 outcome definitions, 27 patient- and 18 clinician-reported outcome measures, and six physical performance measures. The most-reported outcome was 'bone union/healing' reported in over 50% of included studies, while health-related quality of life was only measured in 6% of included studies. Outcomes reported for people recovering from open lower limb fracture are heterogeneous, liable to outcome reporting bias, and vary widely in the definitions and the measurement tools used to collect them. Outcomes likely to be important to patients, such as quality of life and measures of physical functioning, have been neglected. This systematic review identifies the need to unify outcome measures reported on patients recovering from open lower limb fracture; this may be addressed by creating a core outcome set.

Language: en