Abstract

This is the protocol for the development of a Campbell Collaboration evidence and gaps map (EGM). The primary objective of this evidence and gap map (EGM) is to answer the following question: (1) What is the evidence connected with the use of information and communications technologies (ICT) for preventing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) against women and children in lower- and middle-income countries (LMIC)? (a) the EGM will provide a structured and accessible contextual framework for research to stakeholders and policymakers in SGBV and ICT; (b) the EGM will identify gaps in the available ICT and SGBV evidence; (c) the EGM will identify clusters of evidence suitable for systematic review; and (d) the EGM will look for and build connections between related areas of research in ICT and SGBV. As part of identifying the evidence connected with the use of ICT for preventing and responding to SGBV we seek to answer the following questions based upon the available evidence: (a)Does the use of ICT prevent SGBV against women and children in LMIC?(b)How effective is ICT at improving access to quality services for SGBV survivors in LMIC?(c)Does the use of ICT contribute to effectively achieving intermediate outcomes that lead to the prevention of SGBV against women and children, and/or improving access for SGBV survivors to response services in LMIC?(d)What are the enabling factors associated with the implementation of ICT and SGBV interventions?

