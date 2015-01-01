SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guo HB, Li SY. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000903

PMID

37051836

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide has been recognized as a serious problem in orphans and left-behind children. It is important to examine the differences in the factors affecting suicidal thoughts and behaviors between the two groups. Aims: To compare the lifetime rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors between orphans, left-behind children, and other children, and to assess the impact of discrimination experiences and the mediating role of self-esteem.

METHODS: A total of 2,413 children from middle schools in China completed standardized anonymous questionnaires that assessed child type, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, discrimination experiences, and self-esteem. Data analysis employed χ(2) test, Pearson correlation test, and structural equation modeling (SEM).

RESULTS: Left-behind children had a significantly higher lifetime rates of suicidal ideation than orphans and other children (χ(2) = 9.35, p <.05). Discrimination experiences significantly and positively predicted suicidal thoughts and behaviors through the mediating effect of self-esteem in orphaned children, and there was no self-esteem mediating effect found for left-behind children. Discrimination experiences had a greater impact on suicidal thoughts and behaviors for orphans than for left-behind children. Limitations: Cross-sectional studies based on self-report might lead to biased results and mean that causality cannot be inferred.

CONCLUSIONS: Attention should be paid to suicidal thoughts and behaviors among vulnerable groups, especially left-behind children. Reducing discrimination and improving orphans' self-esteem can be considered as targets of prevention and intervention for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.


Language: en

Keywords

self-esteem; discrimination experiences; left-behind children; orphans; suicidal thoughts and behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print