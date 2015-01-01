Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide has been recognized as a serious problem in orphans and left-behind children. It is important to examine the differences in the factors affecting suicidal thoughts and behaviors between the two groups. Aims: To compare the lifetime rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors between orphans, left-behind children, and other children, and to assess the impact of discrimination experiences and the mediating role of self-esteem.



METHODS: A total of 2,413 children from middle schools in China completed standardized anonymous questionnaires that assessed child type, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, discrimination experiences, and self-esteem. Data analysis employed χ(2) test, Pearson correlation test, and structural equation modeling (SEM).



RESULTS: Left-behind children had a significantly higher lifetime rates of suicidal ideation than orphans and other children (χ(2) = 9.35, p <.05). Discrimination experiences significantly and positively predicted suicidal thoughts and behaviors through the mediating effect of self-esteem in orphaned children, and there was no self-esteem mediating effect found for left-behind children. Discrimination experiences had a greater impact on suicidal thoughts and behaviors for orphans than for left-behind children. Limitations: Cross-sectional studies based on self-report might lead to biased results and mean that causality cannot be inferred.



CONCLUSIONS: Attention should be paid to suicidal thoughts and behaviors among vulnerable groups, especially left-behind children. Reducing discrimination and improving orphans' self-esteem can be considered as targets of prevention and intervention for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

