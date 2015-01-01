|
Citation
|
Janse van Rensburg E, Woolard A, Hill NTM, Reid C, Milroy H, Ohan JL, Lin A, Chamberlain C. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37052290
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Parental reflective function (PRF) is a candidate mechanism in the transmission of intergenerational trauma. This systematic review examined (1) the association between parental history of childhood maltreatment and PRF, (2) how PRF relates to attachment in children of parent survivors, and (3) whether PRF moderates the association between parental maltreatment history and child attachment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; attachment; parenting; reflective function; mentalizing