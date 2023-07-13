Abstract

Potassium overdose usually occurs accidentally, but potassium is also used for judicial executions, assisted death, and, rarely, suicides. In addition to exogenous overdose, various drugs, and renal failure, diabetic ketoacidosis can cause hyperkalemia. Potassium tablets are used in most cases of suicidal potassium overdose. Suicide by intravenous administration of potassium is rare but usually fatal. The author reports a rare case of suicide with potassium infusion. Autopsy and histology findings, along with post-mortem biochemical analysis of different body fluids and fluid from the infusion set, are reported. Previously published reports of potassium overdose were reviewed, and the detection possibilities of potassium overdose are discussed. The detection possibilities of lethal hyperkalemia are very limited since hyperkalemia produces only nonspecific autopsy and histology findings. Post-mortem potassium concentrations are not indicative of ante-mortem potassium concentrations; therefore, post-mortem biochemical analysis has limited value in determining potassium overdose. The best way to prove potassium overdose is via the collection and analysis of circumstantial evidence.

