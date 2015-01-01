Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In recent years, occupational injuries have sparked a huge social and political debate. Thus, in this study, we focused on the characteristics and trends of occupational injuries requiring hospitalization in South Korea.



METHODS: The Korea National Hospital Discharge In-depth Injury Survey was designed to estimate the annual number and characteristics of all injury-related hospitalizations in South Korea. The annual number of hospitalizations due to occupational injuries and the age-standardized rates (ASRs) were estimated from 2006 to 2019. The annual percentage change (APC) and average annual percentage change (AAPC) of ASRs and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated using joinpoint regression. All analyses were stratified by sex.



RESULTS: In men, the APC of the ASRs of all-cause occupational injuries was -3.1% (95% CI, -4.5% to -1.7%) in 2006-2015. However, a non-significant upward trend was observed after 2015 (APC=3.3%; 95% CI, -1.6% to 8.5%). In women, the APC of all-cause occupational injuries was -8.6% (95% CI, -12.1% to -5.1%) in 2006-2012. However, a non-significant upward trend was observed after 2012 (APC=2.1%; 95% CI, -0.9% to 5.2%). A recent upward trend in stabbing injuries was observed after 2012 (APC=4.7%; 95% CI, -1.8% to 11.8%) in women. A non-significant overall increasing trend was also observed for occupational injuries caused by exposure to extreme temperatures (AAPC=3.7%; 95% CI, -1.1% to 8.7%) in women.



CONCLUSION: A recent upward trend in all-cause injury hospitalizations and hospitalizations caused by stabbing injuries was observed. Therefore, active policy interventions are required to prevent occupational injuries.

