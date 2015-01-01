Abstract

BACKGROUND: International research has established that children and adolescents are at risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD) as defined by the WHO ICD-11. There is a need for a Danish language version of the International Trauma Questionnaire - Child and Adolescent (ITQ-CA) to assess symptoms of PTSD and CPTSD.



OBJECTIVE: To test the ICD-11 formulations of PTSD and DSO (Disturbances of Self-Organization) using the ITQ-CA version in a sample of children exposed to abuse. Additionally, to study the distribution of symptoms and probable prevalence of ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD among the population of children exposed to violence or sexual abuse.



METHOD: Confirmatory factor analysis of competing models of the dimensionality of the ITQ-CA was tested among a sample of 119 children and adolescents that were referred to the Danish Children Centres on suspicion of physical or sexual abuse or both. Latent class analysis (LCA) was used to study the distribution of symptoms and consequences of different operationalisations of functional impairment were explored.



RESULTS: Findings supported a two-factor second-order model corresponding to the operationalisation of CPTSD in ICD-11 as the best representation of the data.



FINDINGS from the LCA suggested that symptoms were distributed in a pattern consistent with the ICD-11 proposal for CPTSD. CPTSD was more prevalent than PTSD regardless of the operationalisation of functional impairment.



CONCLUSION: ITQ-CA is a valid tool for identifying symptoms of ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD among Danish children exposed to physical or sexual abuse. Further research is needed to study the relationship between ICD-11 C/PTSD symptomatology and anxiety and depression in this population.

