Levi-Belz Y, Hamdan S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2182820.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37052086
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide-loss survivors (SLSs) are recognised as an at-risk population for several psychiatric complications, including complicated grief (CG) and depression (SI). However, whereas shame is known as one of the characteristics of this population, knowledge about possible psychological processes which may moderate the contribution of shame levels to CG and depression in the aftermath of suicide loss is sparse. This study examines the role of self-disclosure - the inclination to share personal information with others - as a possible moderator of the associations of shame with CG and shame with depression over time.
Humans; depression; *Suicide/psychology; Grief; Survivors/psychology; *Depression/psychology; Complicated grief; shame; Disclosure; depresión; 抑郁; divulgación voluntaria; Duelo complicado; self-disclosure; Shame; sobrevivientes a pérdida por suicidio; suicide-loss survivors; vergüenza; 复杂性哀伤; 羞耻; 自我表露; 自杀失败幸存者