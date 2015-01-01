SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kullberg MLJ, Schoorl M, Oprel DAC, Hoeboer CM, Smit F, Van der Does W, de Kleine RA, van Minnen A, van den Hout W. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2171752.

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2023.2171752

37052103

PMC9930771

BACKGROUND: Prolonged exposure (PE) is an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to analyse the cost-effectiveness of three exposure-based treatments in patients with childhood abuse-related PTSD.

METHOD: A net-benefit analysis was conducted alongside a pragmatic randomized controlled trial with participants (N = 149) randomized to three conditions: PE (n = 48), intensified PE (i-PE, n = 51), and phase-based PE [Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) + PE, n = 50]. Assessments took place at baseline (T0), post-treatment (T3), 6 month follow-up (T4), and 12 month follow-up (T5). Costs stemming from healthcare utilization and productivity losses were estimated using the Trimbos/iMTA questionnaire for Costs associated with Psychiatric Illness. Quality-adjusted life-years (QALYs) were based on the 5-level EuroQoL 5 Dimensions (EQ-5D-5L) using the Dutch tariff. Missing values of costs and utilities were multiply imputed. To compare i-PE to PE and STAIR + PE to PE, pair-wise unequal-variance t-tests were conducted. Net-benefit analysis was used to relate costs to QALYs and to draw acceptability curves.

RESULTS: Intervention costs did not differ across the three treatment conditions. Total medical costs, productivity losses, total societal costs, and EQ-5D-5L-based QALYs did not differ between treatment conditions either (all p > .10). At the relevant €50,000/QALY threshold, the probability of one treatment being more cost-effective than another was 32%, 28%, and 40% for PE, i-PE, and STAIR-PE, respectively.

CONCLUSION: Three equally effective treatments were compared and no differences in cost-effectiveness between treatments were found. Therefore, we advocate the implementation and adoption of any of the treatments and endorse shared decision making.


Language: en

Adult; Child; Humans; Cost-Benefit Analysis; Treatment Outcome; PTSD; Surveys and Questionnaires; cost-effectiveness; *Child Abuse; prolonged exposure; TEPT; childhood abuse; 童年期虐待; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy/psychology; abuso infantil; costo-efectividad; exposición prolongada; net-benefit analysis; 延长暴露; 成本效益

