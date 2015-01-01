|
Citation
Gilmore AK, Mosley EA, Oesterle DW, Ridings LE, Umo I, Hutchins A, Gooding HC, Wallis E, Levy S, Ruggiero K, Kaysen D, Danielson CK, Self-Brown S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2157933.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37052109
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Adolescents are at risk for substance use, sexual assault, and sexual risk behaviours; however, to date no integrated prevention programmes address all three risk behaviours. The goal of this study was to evaluate the usability and acceptability of Teen Well Check, an e-health prevention programme targeting substance use, sexual assault, and sexual risk among adolescents in primary care settings.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Prevention; adolescents; Risk-Taking; drug use; sexual assault; sexual health; Primary Health Care; *Telemedicine; *Sex Offenses/prevention & control; adolescentes; 青少年; *Substance-Related Disorders/prevention & control; agresión sexual; consumo de drogas; e-health; Prevención; salud electrónica (e-salud); salud sexual; 性侵犯; 性健康; 电子健康; 药物使用; 预防