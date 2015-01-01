SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gilmore AK, Mosley EA, Oesterle DW, Ridings LE, Umo I, Hutchins A, Gooding HC, Wallis E, Levy S, Ruggiero K, Kaysen D, Danielson CK, Self-Brown S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2157933.

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2022.2157933

37052109

PMC9848361

OBJECTIVE: Adolescents are at risk for substance use, sexual assault, and sexual risk behaviours; however, to date no integrated prevention programmes address all three risk behaviours. The goal of this study was to evaluate the usability and acceptability of Teen Well Check, an e-health prevention programme targeting substance use, sexual assault, and sexual risk among adolescents in primary care settings.

METHODS: The current study included content analysis of interviews with adolescents in primary care (aged 14-18; n = 25) in the intervention development process, followed by usability and acceptability testing with qualitative interviews among adolescents in primary care (aged 14-18; n = 10) and pediatric primary care providers (n = 11) in the intervention refinement process. All data were collected in the Southeastern U.S.

RESULTS: Feedback on Teen Well Check addressed content, engagement and interaction, language and tone, aesthetics, logistics, inclusivity, parent/guardian-related topics, and the application of personal stories. Overall, providers reported they would be likely to use this intervention (5.1 out of 7.0) and recommend it to adolescents (5.4 out of 7.0).

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest preliminary usability and acceptability of Teen Well Check. A randomized clinical trial is needed to assess efficacy.


Language: en

Adolescent; Humans; Prevention; adolescents; Risk-Taking; drug use; sexual assault; sexual health; Primary Health Care; *Telemedicine; *Sex Offenses/prevention & control; adolescentes; 青少年; *Substance-Related Disorders/prevention & control; agresión sexual; consumo de drogas; e-health; Prevención; salud electrónica (e-salud); salud sexual; 性侵犯; 性健康; 电子健康; 药物使用; 预防

