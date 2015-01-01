|
Bussone S, Pesca C, Casetti V, Croce Nanni R, Ottaviani C, Troisi A, Carola V. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2181766.
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) can disrupt the development of behavioural and physiological systems, increasing the risk of physical and psychological adverse outcomes across the lifespan. CM may cause interpersonal dysfunctions that impair social communication and lead to dysfunctional activation of the autonomic nervous system. The present exploratory study analyzed the long-term impact of CM from an integrated perspective through the simultaneous assessment of psychological symptoms, social and behavioural communication, and physiological regulation.
Language: en
Child; Humans; Female; Male; Emotions; Pilot Projects; heart rate variability; Heart Rate; *Child Abuse/psychology; nonverbal communication; Comunicación no verbal; Early-life stress; Estrés en la vida temprana; Nonverbal Communication; Variabilidad del ritmo cardíaco; 心率变异性; 早年生活压力; 非口头交流